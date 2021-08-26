GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will present its F!nal Fr!day opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
A variety of work, featuring a multitude of subjects and media with up to 50 pieces, will be on display through mid-September, thanks for sponsorship by local businessman Larry Doucet of Blue Sky Telecom, gallery director Dan Click said..
Live music will be provided by Blue Sky and refreshments will be provided by Snowies of Grayson; the snow cone truck will be parked on the Carol Malone Boulevard side of the building.
“The GGAC will offer discount tickets for Snowies, while they last, so visitors may ask a volunteer for a coupon," Click said.
In addition to the exhibit by local artists, an additional exhibit is planned.
"There will be a display of aviation models and collectibles of the late Mike Phillips, a well-known WGOH Radio personality and former band member of Hung Jury," Click said. “Pieces are presented, thanks to a loan of the pieces by his wife, Cindy Phillips.” He said some of the items will be for sale.
Click said plans for next month’s show include a dual-artist exhibit featuring regional artist Cynthia Moegling (aka SYYN) with her collaborator-in-art Marcos Kura of Corrientes, Argentina, where he is muralist working for the Department of Public Art in Corrientes.
The opening reception for the show titled "Neos Anthropos: An Energetic Storm” will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
More information is available on the center’s Facebook site.