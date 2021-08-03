ASHLAND Mike Harmon, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts, spoke to the Ashland Rotary Monday about the latest audits his office has completed, particularly the findings concerning the office of unemployment.
In Volume 2 of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky, Harmon’s office found compliance issues with federal requirements for federal awards, which will be referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
Harmon says key eligibility questions were lacking and the auto-pay system used to speed up the unemployment insurance process at the beginning of the pandemic are problematic.
About 50,000 Kentuckians applied in a week in March 2020, and then about 130,000 more the next, according to Harmon. This resulted in about $655 million paid out, and Harmon’s questioning all of it based on process.
“We aren’t saying the entire $655 million was wrongly paid, only that there were no controls in place to properly determine and certify claimants’ eligibility, which is a violation of federal law. At this point, auditors could not precisely determine the exact amount that was either overpaid or still owed to claimants,” said Harmon in a press release from his office on the topic.
Harmon claimed there were 16 out of 37 full-time state employees who were evaluated in a sample after applying for unemployment who were found ineligible to receive benefits, but did. The employees had filed based on loss of an additional part-time job. Harmon blames the system issues concerning eligibility questions and auto-pay for the incorrect payments. The overpayments total $116,000, he said.
“I know that there are some that have entered into repayment, I cannot tell you whether all have entered repayment,” said Harmon.
According to Harmon, the auto-pay system was used to speed up payments when the pandemic first hit.
“I’m sure it was well-intended, there was a goal to get payments out as quick as possible,” said Harmon about the unemployment system.
Additionally, employees in the Office of Unemployment were able to access their own claims, and did so, despite being trained to not do so, Harmon said. It is unclear whether any employees made changes or processed their own claims. This goes against the policies of the Office of Unemployment and the training employees receive. The finding has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
Particularly concerning is the number of claimants still waiting. Harmon said the office found that more than 400,000 unread emails were archived by the office. Many have still not heard anything regarding their claims. Harmon said the 400,000 emails originate from about 120,000 individuals.
“Many of them are still waiting to be able to get their unemployment, and certainly there are problems within the system, but you know, after a year to a year and a half, it’s important to figure it out because people need to be made whole to make sure that they can feed their families, they can pay their rent and pay their bills,” said Harmon.
The auditor shared other wins his office has had over recent years with the Ashland Rotary Club and thanked those who work in the office for their work. He also shared that data bulletins and audits can be found at auditor.ky.gov.
“From the standpoint of especially our Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky, it impacts every citizen because it deals specifically with the finances of Kentucky and, in this particular case, especially from the situation of half of our findings … dealt with the Office of Unemployment really in a time frame when we’ve seen so many businesses be shut down and unfortunately the system failed to help people in that regards with that unemployment and do so in a timely fashion, certainly creates problems for many of our citizens,” said Harmon when asked about the importance of everyday people being aware of the audits and data his office publishes.
Harmon visited Ashland Rotary solely as the auditor, however, Harmon has recently filed to run for governor in Kentucky as a Republican. He spoke with The Daily Independent following the meeting.
When asked what his reason for filing his letter of intent and what his platform will be, Harmon responded:
“I am a Christian and a husband and a father and a grandfather, and I want to see this state and every citizen in it to achieve to the greatest levels possible,” said Harmon. “I want my, once again, my kids and my grandkids to see Kentucky to its fullest extent, certainly from a standpoint, I feel like we have had citizens’ liberties and livelihoods curtailed and in some places illuminated. It’s important to get back to doing the business of Kentucky, get back to living again, get back to even laughing again, to come out of the shadows, and make Kentucky the greatest state.”
