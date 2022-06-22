Less than three weeks after Ashland self-reported a potential recruiting violation to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, a 50-minute phone conversation between Ashland boys basketball coach Jason Mays and a father of a rival school’s player has been leaked and has popped up in various places online.
The Boyd County student’s father asked not to be identified by name, as to protect the identity of his son. However, in a text message to The Daily Independent, he did verify that he is the other voice in the recording with Mays.
In the phone call — which was initiated by the player’s father who said he was returning an earlier call — Mays expresses his admiration for the student’s skills and even says he has the capability to become Ashland’s all-time leading scorer if he was to transfer.
The conversation took place in the early part of the spring, when Mays was in Myrtle Beach with his son’s baseball team.
Mays immediately and often emphasized the importance of the confidentiality of the conversation, which — according to Mays in the phone call —occurred two hours after turning down the Ballard head coaching job.
One continuous narrative during the exchange revolved around another Lions player.
According to the father, this other player was rumored to be joining the Tomcats. If that was the case, it would be a dealbreaker. Mays wrapped up the conversation by saying he’d get clarification on that situation before the next time the two spoke.
According to Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell, the student in question is enrolled at Ashland. The student of the father in the phone call is still at Boyd County.
Mays assured the father his son would have a prime opportunity to shine at Ashland, virtually guaranteeing playing time, saying his skill set was more complete than some others on the roster.
The 46-year-old Mays touted the player’s shooting stroke, calling it one of the purest shots he’s seen. But he said the area of his game that needs the most improvement is defense, and that Ashland is a good spot to learn effective defense.
Throughout the call, Mays pumped up Ashland’s program — and mentioned academics briefly — and said his AAU connections will help get this student more college exposure.
“Our program would change him for the better,” Mays said. “… He would get tougher because of the practices that we go and the routine and the regimen that we’re committed to, our process of doing things. … And I know he’s going to help us win a lot of games.”
The father acknowledged Ashland’s tough defense and how well Mays’s players have valued the ball under his tutelage.
“I would love to get my hands on him,” Mays said in reference to the player. “Now, I know that’s wrong for me to say because of where he’s at (Boyd County), but if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s right now to where he won’t have to do one ounce of KHSAA paperwork because he’s going to be an incoming freshman.”
Mays also advised the father to keep the enrollment into Ashland low-profile.
“You don’t even need to tell Boyd County officials until after you’ve done it,” Mays said.
Mays expressed regret in “not being more of a competitor” for another player from a different rival school.
“If we would’ve had (that player) this year, how good would we have been?” Mays asked.
On June 3, Ashland Blazer announced its administration had self-reported a potential violation of KHSAA Bylaw 16.
Campbell did not divulge details of the self-inflicted penalty it proposed. As of Wednesday, the school had not heard back from KHSAA.
“KHSAA has acknowledged receipt of the communication, but nothing further,” Campbell said. “We have no other comment regarding the audio released.”
"The audio" to which Campbell referred may not be the identical audio leaked, as he said he hasn't listened to verify it's a match. However, he did say it was about the same time frame.
The Daily Independent sought comment from Mays on Wednesday, if he chose to talk. He had not responded as of 3 p.m.
KHSAA Bylaw 16 states, in part, that “a pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”
On June 3, Campbell said he had heard the audio clip. He said his main issue was impermissible contact. He did not comment on the contents of the conversation.
Campbell said then that the school will comply with whatever KHSAA deems fit, but he made it clear that Mays is “100%” still Ashland’s boys basketball coach.
Ashland’s sideline leader since 2018, Mays has guided the Tomcats to a 99-28 record, four 16th Region championships and three Sweet Sixteen showings — one of the state tournaments was wiped out by COVID-19. Mays and the ’Cats went 33-0 in 2019-20 prior to the canceled State event.
