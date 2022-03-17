ASHLAND Last week’s SOAR Mini Summit has yielded a project to help the Paramount Arts Center.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region, partnering with Visit AKY and the Paramount, has launched the Country Music Highway Silent Auction to help the theater fund the marquee restoration; all proceeds from the auction will go toward the theater’s project, SOAR CEO Joshua Ball said.
“We incorporated the Country Music Highway Tribute Show as part of the event for our summit attendees and also for the general public,” Ball said. “As we were planning for that, we were learning about the Paramount in general, all of its history, and we were building relationships.”
That’s when the idea fully bloomed.
“We had this crazy idea that maybe we could reach out to some of the folks on the Country Music Highway to see if they’d be interested in making some donations, and several wanted to,” Ball said. “They responded right away and started sending memorabilia.”
He said within about 10 minutes, Wynonna Judd had responded with tickets to her June show at the Paramount and an autographed guitar.
The auction also offers an autographed Chris Stapleton “Starting Over” album donated by Stapleton; an autographed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” first edition and “Still Woman Enough,” both donated by Loretta Lynn; an autographed SteelDrivers album, donated by the Paramount Arts Center; and tickets to Whiskey Myers and Dustin Lynch concerts, donated by the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Ball said bids are coming in from as far away as Georgia.
To view items being auctioned, visit soar-ky.betterworld.org/auctions/country-music-highway-tribute-sh.
“We want to raise as much as we can to help the Paramount, the city of Ashland and the Tri-State, because the lights on the marquee mean so much more to the area than just being a marquee,” Ball said. “That building has always stood there and those lights have always shined. Those lights and that facility are so important. ... It’s all about the future.”
He explained maintaining the Paramount is one way to support local artists on the rise.
“As we begin to reinvent ourselves, things like our culture and music and performing arts are part of who we are and part of our home,” he said. “We can’t afford not to support it.”
The auction will end March 25.
