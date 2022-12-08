CATLETTSBURG The defense attorney for a 20-year-old man accused of selling a hot-shot of dope leading to another person's death said he'll drive all the way to Taylor County to review the evidence with his client.
Richard C. Waggoner, of Grayson, is currently serving state time for drug trafficking charges stemming out of Carter County. That drug investigation led to the current manslaughter charge he's facing in Boyd County, which court records show happened in November 2020.
At a Thursday hearing, defense attorney David Mussetter said he's had issues connecting with his client to review evidence in the case. He said he should be able to work something out through Facetime, but if need be "I'll drive to Taylor County and meet with him."
Vincent set a hearing date for Jan. 5.