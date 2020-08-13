ASHLAND Was Dr. Richard Paulus in the dark about a medical review that found 7% of the heart stents he performed did not meet the threshold of blockage required for the procedure?
Or did his legal team know more than they’ve been letting on?
That’s the question U.S. Attorneys are trying to answer with a motion to compel King’s Daughter Medical Center to disclose more information related to the review of more than 1,000 procedures performed by the once-convicted, now-free doctor.
Paulus was indicted in 2015 on multiple charges alleging he performed unnecessary heart stents in order to bilk Medicare/Medicaid. In the lead-up to the first trial, U.S. District Judge David Bunning ruled that a 2013 letter from KDMC disclosing the numbers was inadmissible evidence and should not have be disclosed to the doctor.
However, following the trial, the judge entered a post-trial acquittal in Paulus’ case. Prosecutors appealed and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the conviction. Prior to sentencing, the contents of the letter were disclosed to Paulus.
That letter became the main crux of Paulus’ appeal — the 6th Court of Appeals agreed his trial rights had been violated and reversed his conviction. Paulus has since motioned to have his charges dismissed, but Bunning has yet to rule on that.
Now U.S. Attorneys are asking for more information from KDMC regarding that internal review, in which 1,049 out of 4,600 of Paulus’ procedures were chosen at random for review. The reason for that review was because KDMC was facing civil proceedings from the U.S. government regarding unauthorized Medicare payments to the hospital related to 75 Paulus procedures.
KDMC paid back a little more than $1 million to Medicare in connection with the 75 procedures identified as unnecessary.
However, federal prosecutors contend that that 75 procedures/7% figure isn’t telling the whole story. During the trial, federal prosecutors said the government argued that blockage in the heart of 70% or more was the threshold required for a medically necessary stent.
The 7% unnecessary figure, according to the government, is only for hearts that had blockage of 30% or less.
Prosecutors argue there might be more procedures that were medically unnecessary than Paulus argued during his appeal.
“If another 200 of those procedures involved stenosis between 30% and 40%, the rate of misdiagnoses would soar above 25%, or one out of every four procedures,” prosecutors wrote.
The government has issued subpoenas for all records relating to the review, but so far KDMC has declined to disclose, citing confidentiality reasons. The government — citing case law involving medical billing practices — has argued that because KDMC disclosed some information regarding the review, that’s opened the door for KDMC to disclose all the information from the review.
KDMC has provided U.S. Attorneys with a log of information regarding correspondence in 2012 between KDMC and Paulus.
All told, the information disclosures add up to 76 pages, according to prosecutors.
Which raises a new question from the government — did Paulus know about the medical review he later claimed ignorance about in his appeal, three years prior to his indictment?
Paulus has contended he did not know the scope of the review, which the higher court ruled to be exculpatory evidence the jury should have heard.
At the time of the 2012 correspondences, KDMC and Paulus may have been in a Joint Defense Agreement, which would make the exchanges privileged legal information, the motion states. If that agreement was no longer in force at the time, federal prosecutors say the exchanges are fair game.
However, if it is, they exchanges will need to be reviewed in judge’s chambers. In that case, prosecutors said that an analysis of the materials would have to be done in order to determine if the disclosures had anything to do with the review in question.
If those disclosures have anything to do with the review feds are itching to look at, then prosecutors have argued they’re fair game, whether or not the doctor and the hospital had a JDA in place or not.
Most damning, though, is the assertion from prosecutors that the disclosures “raise serious questions about the veracity of representations that they did not know the scope of the review.”
“If those assertions were untrue, Dr. Paulus perpetrated a fraud upon the court,” prosecutors wrote.
