CATLETTSBURG Two local attorneys are vying for the office of Boyd District Court Judge: Devon Reams and Anna Ruth.
Devon Reams
Ashland resident Devon Reams of Reams Law Office in Catlettsburg inherited an interest in law from her father, Gerald Reams, who retired after 22 years as Boyd County District Court Judge.
Running for district judge has been in her thoughts for years.
“I grew up in his law office and I’ve had an interest in law since I was a child,” she said. “I really look up to my father and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
As assistant county attorney, Reams said the idea of running for office became more of a certainty.
“(The job) really got me hands-on experience and that’s what I really want to show to set myself apart because that’s what really makes me the best candidate for the position,” she said, noting she prosecuted more than 600 juvenile cases over the last eight years, including dependency, neglect and child abuse cases.
She said a knowledge of the programs available in the community to help children and families is crucial.
“You have to know your community programs and how to reach out and help these families to get in contact with these leaders on a nearly daily basis,” Reams said.
“If I’m elected, I’ll be able to go in with lots of knowledge of the job I’m going to be performing,” she said.
Her goal, she said, will be to be accessible. She said she’d also like to see the court make better use of technology and to add veterans court to district court.
“I’ve already talked to judges about how to get that ball rolling,” she said. “We will be able to help identify veterans who need mental health services or need help with addiction issues and get them treatment.”
Reams also would like to continue teen court, a program allowing middle and high school students to visit court and see first-hand how the judicial system works, a program she participated in when she was a student at Paul G. Blazer High School.
“I think it’s a valuable program to have and it can get kids into the legal side and if they like the law, they can get advice in a career in law,” she said.
Reams graduated from Transylvania University with a degree in political science and history. She attended Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville and finished in 2010 with a certification in advanced legal research in writing and drafting. She worked for Campbell Woods before opening her own practice, which she continues to operate.
Reams is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Building and Trades Council.
Anna Ruth
A love for people motivates Anna Ruth, whose law office is in the Boyd County Judicial Center in the family courts chambers.
“I really care about children and, because we don’t have family court in Boyd County, juvenile cases are still heard in district court,” Ruth said. “I think it’s important that someone with a lot of experience in dealing with children be the district court judge.”
The Murray State University graduate taught algebra in Jefferson County for a year before marrying and moving to Ashland. She also taught at Coles Junior High School before going to law school.
“I went to law school (at the University of Kentucky) later in life, and when I went, people asked, ‘Why are you going back to Ashland?’ I said my children are in school and they love it there and I love.’”
Ruth also is a domestic relations commissioner, which means she hears custody matters, divorce, division of property, child support, grandparent visitation, contempt and other issues, not including domestic violence.
She said it’s important for every case to be heard in a timely way, as is getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID changes were made and I think it’s important people are back in the courtroom or can be heard by Zoom,” she said. “I’ve been hearing cases by Zoom or part in-person and part Zoom, since April 2020.
“I’d love to see Boyd County get a family court,” she continued. “The philosophy is one family, one judge.”
She said she doesn’t want to see children in the courtroom and she makes an effort to keep them out.
“If I interview children, I do it in a conference room or my office,” she said. “If they’re in the conference room, I come down to the table and sit and talk to them. I don’t ever want to scare a child or make them feel uncomfortable in a courtroom situation.”
It’s important to stay calm and composed when serving as judge, she said.
“There should not be any impatience on the bench,” she said, noting a fellow judge years ago instilled that idea. “No judge should ever lose (his or her) temper behind the bench. I try to live by that philosophy. If I get frustrated, I take a brief recess and step down.”
Being present and listening is key, too.
“Every case is different. There’s always a nuance that makes it different,” she said. “Everybody has the right to be treated with respect and dignity and everybody has a right to be heard.”
Ruth is endorsed by Ashland Firefighters local 706 and Laborers International Union of North America Local 1445 in Catlettsburg.