CATLETTSBURG A man accused of sexual crimes against minors appeared for a bond hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court that would determine if the defendant could leave jail before the beginning of his trial.
Donald R. Chaffins, 70, of Ashland, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, tampering with a witness and one count of sexual abuse of a minor less than 16 years old.
According to Friday’s court testimony, Chaffins is accused of molesting two separate victims and one of them claims the abuse took place over the course of 13 years.
One victim’s case is under the investigation of Kentucky State Police and the lead trooper was called to testify in front of Boyd Circuit Court Judge George Davis.
The trooper stated one of the victims reported she was just 7 when Chaffins allegedly performed sexual acts on her.
The other victim and case required a police officer from Ashland Police to testify who told the court the victim said she was provided alcohol before Chaffins made inappropriate contact with her.
Chaffins’ attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, specified that the case was not a scientific one, claiming that no forensic evidence could be collected and only was built upon a victim’s statement.
Joy also entered two letters into evidence supposedly written by the victim, recanting her statements.
Court testimony revealed that the victim said she lied about it all a total of four times and apologized for any hurt she had caused.
The prosecution didn’t buy it, though, saying the victim was possibly tampered with and she now felt responsible for causing harm to Chaffins’ family.
After witnesses were excused, Joy told the judge that Chaffins had three properties he was willing to put up for a bond that would allow him to leave jail.
Joy said that although his client’s charges are serious, Chaffins had a clean criminal record aside from speeding tickets and could be trusted to return to court on his own recognizance.
“Unless I’m in error,” Judge Davis said, as he read Chaffins’ provided risk assessment that included robbery, attempted murder, grand larceny and was declared a multi-state offender.
“I would hardly consider that low risk,” Davis said.
Joy implied that someone else in the database may have the exact same name as Chaffins, affecting the results of his risk assessment.
“If that’s the case, I’m in error but this is what’s in front of me,” Davis said, “Show me it’s an error and that would influence my decision.”
Joy requested to review the report so he could verify or discredit the accuracy of the assessment before a bond modification was decided.