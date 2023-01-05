CATLETTSBURG An attorney has spent the last month embarked on an odyssey to meet with his client, who has been shuffled through the Kentucky Department of Corrections through multiple facilities.
Richard C. Waggoner, 20, is facing a second-degree manslaughter case in Boyd County Circuit Court after police said they linked him to a fatal overdose in November 2020.
Waggoner is currently serving 10 years in the DOC for a drug trafficking conviction he received in Carter County.
Early last month, attorney David Mussetter told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent that he would drive to Taylor County to meet with his client, who was being held there at the time.
But on Thursday, Mussetter said he experienced a setback in that road trip, after his client was moved to the Blackburn Correctional Complex outside of Lexington, then transferred to North Point Training Center near Danville.
"I know where North Point is, but their website said they're not taking visitors right now," Mussetter said. "The website said there was a number to contact them, but when I scrolled to the bottom of the screen I couldn't find a contact number."
Mussetter requested another two to four weeks to get through to his client. Vincent reset the case for Feb. 2.
