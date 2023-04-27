CATLETTSBURG A man accused of burning up his girlfriend in an October 2020 house fire in East Ashland is undergoing a mental health evaluation by an expert, according to his public defender.

Whitney Davis — filling in for her boss, Brian Hewlett — told Boyd County Judge John Vincent Thursday Demetrius Butler is currently being evaluated by a defense expert in the case.

Vincent made clear for the record Butler, 53, is undergoing the evaluation through a defense expert and not by order of the court.

Davis said the evaluation should be wrapped up in time for a June 15 pretrial.

Butler is accused of burning down a home on Railroad Avenue, causing the death of Raven N. Warner.

He could potentially face the death penalty if convicted in the case.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Trending Video