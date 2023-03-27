CATLETTSBURG A man accused of fleeing police more than once appeared via video conference from a West Virginia jail on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Per previous reports, Roy G. Bentley, 56, of Ironton, was alleged to have been involved in a chase on June 25, 2022, in a 2005 Dodge.
A patrolling sheriff’s deputy reported identifying the vehicle believed to have been involved in the pursuit in Westwood five days later.
The deputy also reported seeing Bentley and a female inside the vehicle at the time.
According to court records, the deputy questioned Bentley when he became nervous and allegedly gave the deputy false identifying information and later took off on foot when the deputy’s attention was turned elsewhere.
Reportedly Bentley made it approximately 100 yards before he surrendered.
The deputy reported locating methamphetamine inside the car near the driver’s seat, according to previous reports.
Bentley was indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking methamphetamine the following month.
Online information indicates Bentley was booked into Western Regional Jail in West Virginia on Feb. 13.
Details on the reason for his holds aren’t apparent, however he is listed as a pre-trial felon and fugitive with active cases stemming from Wayne and Cabell County.
He is held on a $40,000 cash bond there.
As stated, Bentley appeared before Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis on Friday via video conference where attorney Caleb Hurt voiced concerns with having access to his client.
Hurt requested a continuation to try to figure out how to get in contact or meet with Bentley.
Davis added Bentley to the docket for April 14 and instructed Western Regional Jail to coordinate another video conference.