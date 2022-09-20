GRAYSON A defense attorney told Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips that he is struggling to consult with his client strictly through glass.
Local jails are still maintaining strict COVID visiting policies affecting how attorneys interact with those they represent.
One attorney told the judge Monday that it was impossible to review a discovery without being authorized a face-to-face meeting.
The attorney spoke on behalf of his client, Jared Nunley, 26, of Olive Hill, who was being arraigned on charges of first degree rape of a victim under 12 and first-degree sexual abuse.
The attorney advised the judge that he had received most of the discovery from prosecutors, but they were still waiting on two interviews and a medical examination.
Nunley’s attorney asked for a reduction in bond due to his lack of criminal history and in an effort to avoid the accessibility issue at the jail and review evidence together.
Judge Phillips told the attorney and Nunley that Carter County remained a “highly infected county” and that she would not interfere with COVID policies in place.
Nunley’s bond remains at $100,000, according to the jail’s website.