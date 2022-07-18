CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of attempting to sexually assault a nurse was arraigned last week in circuit court on his charges.
Jordan H. Toenses, 18, was indicted last month on charges of third-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy.
On Thursday, Toenses was arraigned by Boyd County Judge John Vincent, who appointed him a public defender, according to court records.
Toenses is scheduled for a pretrial appearance on Aug. 18, per the court records.
According to his indictment, Toenses assaulted a female emergency room nurse in Boyd County on June 13 and attempted to "engage in sexual activity by forcible compulsion."
Toenses was picked up July 7 and is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.
