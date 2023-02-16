GREENUP A South Shore man was sentenced to six years in prison in Greenup County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection to an attempted murder case.
Jonathan Dale Howard, 25, of South Shore, was accused in 2021 of fleeing from police on multiple occasions and firing a rifle at a home occupied by at least three people.
Howard was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder, but struck a deal with the Commonwealth four days before his jury trial was set to begin.
If Howard was convicted at trial on attempted murder, he could have been sentenced up to 20 years in prison.
However, in the deal, Howard’s attempted murder charges were amended to two counts of wanton endangerment with the third attempted murder count dismissed.
Howard also pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing and evading police and received two years in prison in exchange for his plea.
Howard will also serve four years for the wanton endangerment charges for six years total.
In Greenup County, it’s standard that a defendant will admit and describe, in their own words, the events that transpired that resulted in their criminal charges.
“I fled from police ... I failed to stop and shot rounds into the ground near a residence,” Howard said.
“Is that acceptable to the Commonwealth?” Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud asked prosecutors.
After some gentle coaxing from prosecutors, Howard admitted that at least one of the fired rounds hit a structure.
Howard waived a pre-sentence investigation and subsequent sentencing hearing and McCloud handed down the six-year sentence in agreement with the Commonwealth’s recommendation and plea deal.