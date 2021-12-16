CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman accused of attempting to light a convenience store clerk on fire last week has been indicted on a single count of attempted murder.
A grand jury setting in Catlettsburg issued the single-count indictment Wednesday against 36-year-old Felicia B. Helton.
Helton is accused of walking into the Winchester Avenue Sunoco on Dec. 9, dousing the clerk with gasoline and attempting to set her on fire. Customers in the store intervened to prevent Helton from striking a lighter aflame, court records show.
Court records show witnesses told Ashland Police Helton made statements about the victim’s ethnicity — the Sunoco station is run by people of South Asian descent.
A clerk at the Sunoco Station declined to comment on the incident.
Court records show at the time of Helton’s arrest, she was reported as a missing person from Artrip’s Personal Care Home at 3000 Central Avenue. Docket entries in Helton’s district court file show the Cabinet of Health and Family Services as an interested party in her case.
Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley said a competency motion has been filed in case.
Helton is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
If convicted, she could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.
