CATLETTSBURG A man currently facing charges in connection with the Feb. 13 stabbing and robbery of a cab driver is facing new charges from inside the jail, according to court records.
Paul D. Gower, 20, of Ashland, was indicted Tuesday on third-degree assault charge. His indictment states he spat in the face of a deputy jailer on June 30, court records show.
Gower was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery and witness intimidation in connection with the robbery/assault in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments, according to court records. Gower fled the area and was tracked down the next day in an alleyway, according to police.
At the time, he was already on a pretrial diversion agreement for a burglary, records show.