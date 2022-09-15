GREENUP A Greenup County man charged with three counts of attempted murder will see his case head to trial.
Jonathan Dale Howard, 24, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court alongside his attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis on Thursday.
Curtis told the court that he and prosecuting attorneys were at an impasse with plea negotiations and that he and Howard were prepared to see the case head to trial.
Howard is accused of firing rounds from a rifle at a home occupied by three people in June 2021.
According to previous reports, after multiple lengthy pursuits called off by foggy conditions and Howard making it as far away as Cincinnati, he eventually turned himself in without incident.
Howard is at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
His trial is to begin in February 2023.
