CATLETTSBURG The case of a Rush man accused of attempted murder is getting closer to a resolution, according to his attorney.
Attorney Michael J. Curtis told Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis III that after meetings with the Commonwealth Attorney and the Sheriff, he believed the case “should be wrapped up in a week.”
Byron Pennington, 45, was indicted in November 2019 on an attempted murder charge, after police said he fired a gun at someone inside a car.
Davis set another hearing for Pennington on Friday, June 19.