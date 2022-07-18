CATLETTSBURG A man accused of pulling a gun on a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy last year — and receiving a bullet in the leg for his troubles — could be looking at federal time, according to court records.
Christopher Artrip, 41, of Ashland, is facing a litany of state court charges in connection with the November 2021 incident, including attempted murder of a police officer.
Artrip appeared before Judge John Vincent on Thursday for a pretrial conference. According to notations throughout the case records, state court prosecutors are awaiting on possible action from federal authorities.
If Artrip winds up in the federal system, he might have some company — his cousin Tony Artrip is currently serving two life terms in the federal system for a string of bank robberies back in the 2000s.
Christopher Artrip is due back in court Sept. 15 for another pretrial hearing, according to court records.
