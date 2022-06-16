The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Division will host a series of trainings for local police departments and prosecutors in Kentucky and West Virginia involving the use of crime gun intelligence in criminal investigations, including firearm tracing and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, according to a press release.
The training will also cover the criminal use of privately made firearms, including 3D printed firearms, and crime trends observed by ATF around the country.
The training is closed to the media and the public. However, ATF executives will be available immediately following each training event, at approximately 4 p.m., to discuss the importance of crime gun intelligence in criminal investigations and the relevance of the training in today’s climate, as well as to address questions from the media.
The trainings will be at the following places on the following dates:
KENTUCKY
• June 21: University of Louisville’s Thornton’s Athletic Center of Excellence Building in the Karp Auditorium (located on the 4th floor).
• June 22: University of Kentucky’s W.T. Young Library in the UK Athletics Association Auditorium.
WEST VIRGINIA
• June 23: Benedum Civic Center at 164 West Main Street in Bridgeport.
In talking about the importance of the training, ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division said law enforcement are more efficient and successful when utilizing all the crime gun intelligence tools available to attack violent crime.
“Every gun tells a story,” said Morrow of ATF’s Louisville Division, which covers all of Kentucky and West Virginia.
More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.