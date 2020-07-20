ASHLAND After a few months’ delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whit's Frozen Custard is set for a soft opening today.
Employees were busy Sunday afternoon, scooping out fresh-made frozen custard and packing them into pint containers for when customers start walking through the door.
Owner Richard Ritchie said he's excited to start serving the creamy, smooth frozen treat to customers in Ashland. He said the COVID-19 outbreak delayed getting funding toward rehabbing and equipping the storefront at 1525 Winchester Avenue.
“Here's the thing, nobody has got this around here,” Ritchie said. “Frozen custard is different. It's made slower, it's made at a higher temperature, so it doesn't have a lot of ice crystals like ice cream.”
Frozen custard, for the uninitiated, is made fresh in the store, rather than imported from a warehouse like many ice cream joints. Creamier and denser than ice cream, frozen custard also has fewer calories, to boot.
“The taste is just unreal,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie said he got the idea to go into frozen custard after trying some out on family vacation a couple years ago. As his family passed through Asheville, North Carolina, on their way back from Florida, Ritchie said his son's fiancee pointed out there was a Whit's in town.
“What's a Whit's?” Ritchie said. “She said, ‘It's frozen custard.' I said, 'Is it like ice cream?' And she said it was different than ice cream. So we went and ate it there and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really good.'”
When Ritchie went to visit her in Lebanon, Ohio, and tried it again. Then they tried it in Waverly. Each time, Rithcie said it was dynamite. Already the owner of a Line-X franchise in Ashland, Ritchie decided he wanted to branch out to something new — and tasty.
On Sunday, Kaylyn Whitman, the daughter of Whit's founder, was in the shop overseeing the operation. She'll be in the area for three weeks, helping get the franchise on its figurative feet. Ritchie said that kind of partnership is what attracted him from making the jump from customer to custard shop owner.
“Listen, Line-X is great, but they're a worldwide company,” Ritchie said. “With Whit's, they treat you more like family. Pick up the phone, you're calling the guy who founded the company.”
Keeping the brick work and art-deco flooring of the building in the space, the new custard shop already looks like a downtown, down-home institution. Ritchie said he will go on to put a patio out back for folks to dine under the cool blue sky.
“This COVID set us back a little bit, because now is the peak of the season,” he said. “I'm just glad we're opening to serve our community.”
Of course, it's not just going to be custard either — Whit's will offer hot dogs, pulled pork and a coffee bar as well, in addition to its in house root beer and orange pop.
But what's Ritchie's favorite frozen custard?
“When I started trying them, I was big on the buckeye flavor because I really like Reese's,” Ritchie said. “Then I tried the strawberry cheesecake, and just recently I tried a blueberry shake. That's probably my favorite right now.”
With the soft opening, employees will still be training as they serve the public, but Ritchie said he hopes they'll be up to speed to have a grand opening in the near future.
And of course, bring your mask, and respect the social distancing guidelines.
Whit's will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
