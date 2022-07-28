ASHLAND Touring never ends for Melissa Etheridge. That’s the way she likes it.
“I started when I was 28,” the 61-year-old said of touring. Her current tour, in support of a new album titled “One Way Out,” began in May and will conclude in October, although touring is a constant.
“It’s my life, my bread and butter, it’s my job,” she said, noting life was difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was exclusively at home, but we did Etheridge TV and streamed from my garage,” she said. “Fans watched and kept me from going crazy.”
The album, named for a song on the album, offers nine tracks she wrote in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“I wrote and even demoed them but changed my mind or we didn’t have room on the album, so I left them in the past,” she said. “A few years ago, I dug them up and decided they were good and rerecorded them with the original musicians and released them.”
She said the title cut has deep meaning.
“It’s about going through your fears and knowing you can’t hide from them. They’ll just follow you.”
She said the rock song is about strength. “I’ve found my power now and can now sit comfortably in the driver’s seat of these songs and present them enthusiastically. and I can’t wait to get out and play them.”
Etheridge also is spreading the word about Etheridge Island, a music festival during Labor Day weekend in Cancun, Mexico’s Dreams and Secrets Resort. In addition to music by Ani DiFranco, Elle King, Larkin Poe, Suzanne Westenhoefer and others, the weekend will include yoga classes and healthy living in general.
“We had been doing it on a cruise,” she said. “This is the first time we’re doing it on an island. It’s a great way to recharge yourself. Everyone is welcome. We get a lot of guys that come.”
Etheridge said she was reminded of Ashland when she performed with “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson of Louisa. They sang and played guitars to “I’m The Only One” on the May 22 episode of the show.
“I really enjoyed singing with Noah,” she said. “He’s really sweet.”
She said she’s looking forward to returning to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center, despite a handful of protesters at previous shows.
“It was just a couple of guys from church and the pastor of the church apologized and said ‘I don’t preach that. I don’t know why they’re here,’” Etheridge said, noting she takes it in stride. “I don’t take it personally. People have strong beliefs and fears and I just wish the best for them and send them lots of love.”