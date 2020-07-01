Assisted Living facilities and personal care homes have been allowed to admit visitors on a limited basis in the state of Kentucky since Monday.
This means group activities with 10 or fewer people, communal areas and off-site appointments for the first time since the COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in March. Other restrictions will apply, and family members are urged to call ahead to schedule time with loved ones, but this will be the first time those living in the facilities will be able to see family and friends in the same room.
Assisted Living facilities are often confused with nursing homes because the two serve the same basic age demographic, but the care needed and received at the two facilities can be extremely different. The basic differences between the two care facilities is that Assisted Living care is for residents who require some assistance in daily activities, but who, for the most part, are able to maintain a high degree of self-sufficiency. Nursing homes are facilities that require more extensive care such as 24-hour monitoring of medical conditions. Nursing homes will open for visitors (again, on a limited basis) on July 15.
Trinity Station Retirement Community in Flatwoods opened its Assisted Living facility (Trinity Station also provides nursing home services), and is adhering to the government guidelines. J.P. Bailey of Trinity Station said the facility has installed hepa-filters as well as UV scrubbers, and has portable machines for use in communal areas. “Visitation is limited, and conditions have to be met,” said Bailey.
Bailey said family members of residents are encouraged to make appointments for their visits. When they arrive, they enter at the front office where they will have their temperature checked, and they are given masks and gloves if they do not have their own.
“But most people bring their own masks,” Bailey said. “And we have areas where they can maintain social distance by sitting 6 feet apart. And we have different stations throughout the building where they can meet and visit with their family. But they aren’t allowed to go to the family members rooms yet.”
Another part of the guidelines is an agreement Trinity Station received from the state that visiting family members will need to read and sign before their visits.
“It would be helpful if people would call ahead,” Bailey said. “That way we can explain the guidelines and the procedure they need to go through to visit.” But Bailey said it is something family members need to do, because residents have had a hard time with the isolation and not being able to see family members.”
Will Brewer, Vice President of Communications for Morning Pointe, echoed Bailey’s sentiments of the need for assisted living residents to be able to visit with family members, even with restrictions in place. Morning Pointe is based in Tennessee, but has a location in Russell.
“Our top priority is and always has been preventing infection among our residents,” Brewer said. “So, we are going to take every precaution we can and make sure that we are staying in step with CDC guidelines, local and state health requirements, before we take any steps to open any kind of buildings. That’s why, currently, we are doing visitation booths.”
The booths Brewer said have been put in place are plexiglass enclosures which will allow residents and family visitors to see and speak to one another without opening the resident to unreasonable risk of infection.
"This allows families to come in and safely interact with their loved ones, and still see each other face to face,” Brewer said. “And it allows them to do this without breaking any type of protocols.”
Brewer said there was the growing need to do something because of the weeks that families and residents had been isolated from one another.
“Residents were dealing with a lot of feelings of isolation and loneliness; and we knew we had to come up with an innovative way to combat those feelings with our senior residents,” Brewer said.
A contributing factor to these feelings of isolation was the fact that not only were residents unable to interact with family, but they were also unable to interact with other residents. Brewer said residents were forced to self-isolate in their own rooms as well, which further deepened these feelings. Currently those restrictions have eased somewhat as well, and resident are now able to share common meals in small groups.
Brewer said Morning Pointe will continue to follow CDC and local health guidance, but the hope is that restrictions will continue to slowly relax and residents can safely move toward the new normal.