CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of stabbing her friend in the arm during a Feb. 13 argument was among the many indicted by a Boyd County grand jury this week.
Rebecca A. Ward, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of second-degree assault, a class felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
Ward was accused of stabbing the woman in the 2400 block of Main Street in Ashland, according to court records. The case was investigated by Ashland Police.
Bond has been set at $20,000 in the case.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be considered an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted this week by the grand jury:
• Jason Holcomb-French, 38, of Gallipolis, was indicted on one count of theft of labor between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and driving without a license.
• Steven Rankin, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Rankin was also indicted in a separate case on one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Samuel R. Hieneman, 29, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug, one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree drug and one count of first-offense DUI.
• Billie Jean Picklesimer, 50, of Lucasville, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.
• Shelby L. Clark, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of identity theft.
• Joseph A. Atkins, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree trespassing, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree arson.
• Wanda A. Hunt, 47, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Michael Faulkner, 42, and Jessica Hooker, 40, both of Ashland, were indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal abuse.
• Toby L. Pack, Jr., 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of reckless driving, one count of disregarding a traffic control device, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
(606) 326-2653 |