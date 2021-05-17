A lot of people were wilding over the weekend, as evidenced by the jail logs on Monday morning.
More than a handful of folks found themselves in the can over the weekend — assaults, drugs, DUIs, bench warrants and probation/parole violations filled most of the online jail records.
Boyd, Big Sandy and Rowan saw the bulk of the lock-ups.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the lock-ups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Benjamin S. Hughes, 46, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense meth trafficking, simple possession of a second-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth M. Rymer, 33, of South Point, was booked Friday on two circuit court warrants charging her with first-degree promotion of contraband, second-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender (two counts).
• Jillian B. Doull, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging her with resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing, fourth or more DUI and two traffic violations.
• Kevin M. Caines, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a first-offense simple possession of meth charge.
• Lakin L. Glore, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Russell Hogsten, 46, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Zebadiah T. Thompson, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and contempt of court.
• Crystal Robertson, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree promotion of contraband, public intoxication and fourth-degree assault.
• Brittany P. Niece, 29, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of second-offense possession of meth, second-offense possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Duane Salyers Jr., 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense simple possession of heroin and meth.
• Patrick M. Spry, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two probation violations out of Greenup County.
• Timothy E. Wells, 56, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Samantha M. Hodge, 35, of Nippa, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations.
• Steven D. Thompson, 34, of Martin, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jefferson L. Mullins, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on a parole warrant and charges of third-degree trespassing and third-degree burglary.
• Christopher D. Blair, 29, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
• Robert Yates, 57, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and first-degree disorderly conduct.
• Mikaela Horn, 25, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.
• Marion Marcum, 35, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.
• Anthony Banks, 45, of Plymouth, Indiana, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading (two counts), third-degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest third-degree criminal mischief and fugitive warrant.
• Adam L. Minix, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading, fourth-degree assault, simple possession of marijuana, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-offense simple possession of meth and violating an emergency protective order.
• Luther W. Keeton Jr., 27, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense marijuana trafficking, first-offense trafficking of hallucinogens, first-offense trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Timothy Stacy, 49, Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Raymond Ousley, 61, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree arson, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.
• Douglas R. Hammond, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI and third-offense driving on a suspended license.
• Landon G. Frazier, 40, of Hi Hat, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge, simple possession of a third-degree drug charge and two bench warrants.
Carter County
• James Fore, 48, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Michael T. Leclaire, 38, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Greenup County
• Kyle Barnett, 35, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Isaac Goldie, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a charges of third-offense DUI and driving on a suspended license due to DUI, third offense.
• Willie Bentley, 52, of Stout, Ohio, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Rowan County
• Lindsey Bazan, 32, of Erlanger, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Nathan O. Helton, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI and second-offense storing a prescription in an improper container.
• Bobby Jones, 55, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of flagrant non-support, non-payment of court costs and contempt of court.
• Clifton Williams, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and two traffic violations.
• Andrew Zornes, 35, of Elk Fork, was booked Saturday on a circuit court warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Remona Mills, 49, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree bail jumping, third-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
• Ronnie Cole Jr., 35, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Floyd L. Royce, 25, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense simple possession of meth.
• John Wells, 47, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charges and a probation violation.
• John Doe, 31, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
