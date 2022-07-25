Local jails saw fairly average levels of intakes, with charges ranging from assault to drug peddling to parole violations, over this past weekend.
Anyone named in the weekend lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following folks were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ada M. Layne, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Brian L. Webb, 43, of Willow Wood, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with distribution of meth and heroin and simple possession of weed.
• Dustin L. Hutchinson, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Gabriel I. Adkins, 42, no address listed, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Gena Thorton, 36, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jason S. Clay, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value charge.
• Megan E. Roe, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Christopher Tolliver, 53, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Timothy T. Tussey, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• William J. Mercer, 22, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Savanah Cotton, 24, of Greenup, was booked Sunday to serve jail time for a traffic case.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jude Clayton, 48, of Warfield, was booked Friday on two public intoxication charges.
• Lynville Hall, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
• Jarod Norris, 30, of Saylserville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Brian L. Gannt, 35, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and three traffic violations.
• Stephanie Hamilton, 41, of Hi Hat, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-offense DUI, theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, driving without a license and two bench warrants.
• Kevin Music, 44, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on charges of theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy Barker, 61, of Bromley, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Sherry Craven, 49, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Little Cantrell, 42, of Martha, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Brandon E. Quintana, 43, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Austin L. Maynard, 28, of Inez, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense first-degree indecent exposure, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Carter County
• Jason E. Cummings, 26, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a felony receiving stolen property charge.
• Kalo Price, 39, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a providing false information to police charge and multiple traffic violations.
• Tyfanny A. Jones, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jonathan Huffman, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of theft between $500 and $1,000 in value, theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, a bench warrant and a traffic violation.
• David L. Stallard, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Robin A. Ingram, 34, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Parres Daniels, 21, of no address in West Virginia, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking, first-offense marijuana trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and providing false information to police.
Greenup County
• Lanny J. Thomas Jr., 42 of Lexington, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Austin M. Forbes, 37, of Raceland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowan County
• Ernest Stamper, 50, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.
• Joseph L. Martin, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Kevin Williams, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree fleeing, resisting arrest, receiving a stolen firearm and failure to notify the department of transportation about a change in address.
• Brittany Caudill, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two traffic-related misdemeanors and a simple possession of meth charge.
• Haley L. Lewis, 21, address unknown, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of meth charge, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a traffic-related misdemeanor.
• Jerimiah Thompson, 47, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.
• Randel K. Oglesby, 44, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense trafficking in heroin and meth, possession of a third-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic offenses.
• Tyler Henchon, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and violation of an emergency protective order.
• Billy Joe Fannin, 51, of Clay City, was booked Sunday on two charges of passing cold checks less than $500 in value and a contempt of court charge.
• Denna Lemaster, 43, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
