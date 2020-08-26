Despite not checking until the middle of the week, lock-ups were about on par for a weekend in northeastern Kentucky.
Typically The Daily Independent reviews the jail logs on Mondays, however due to unforeseen circumstances those logs were not reviewed until Wednesday. Typically a few inmates will bond out at the beginning of the weekend.
The following people were still being held on charges issued between Friday and Sunday in the area. Anyone named in the weekend locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Gabriel I. Adkins, 41, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Joe Bentley, 58, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Shelly L. Justice, 49, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Kristen N. Prichard, 35, of Barboursville, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree burglary, identity theft and a bench warrant.
• Joseph D. Lambert, 40, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.
• Marc W. Lockhart, 33, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two charges of fourth-degree assault and public intoxication.
• Rockie Williams, 65, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a second-offense DUI.
• Kandase R. Vicars, 27, of Melvin, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Big Sandy Regional
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin)
• Kimberly Wells, 40, of Boons Camp, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency.
• Ervin P. Sartin, 53, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of felony credit card fraud, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading and an out of jurisdiction warrant. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency.
• Heather Halcomb, 45, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on two charges of drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school and charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency.
• Michael S. Cordle, 45, of Blaine, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Sonny A. Keeton, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree evasion or fleeing, resisting arrest, menacing, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Danielle Seagraves, 43, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, was processed Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Donald Purinton, 47, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Anthony A. Conn, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication and a bench warrant.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Donald E. Vercrouse, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• William D. French, 41, of Ironton, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant and a fugitive warrant.
• Justin A. Logan, 37, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, a probation violation and four traffic offenses.
• Jason N. Rankin, 34, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Justin Osborne, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a first-degree wanton endangerment charge. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• David McKenzie, 44, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The Bath County Sheriff's Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Jessica Gerrish, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of cocaine (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of an unknown substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and four counts of contempt of court. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Blake Fultz, 31, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of flagrant non-support, non-payment of court cost and a bench warrant. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Paul Jones, 41, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a parole violation. The Department of Parole and Probation is the arresting agency listed.
• Nancy Miracle, 23, of Flemingburg, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, contempt of court and failure to notify the transportation department about change in address. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
