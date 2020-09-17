Aside from the sodomy cases previously reported in The Daily Independent, a Greenup County grand jury also charged a Flatwoods man with possession of child porn and sexual enticement, among others.
The grand jury charged a total of 10 people in this month's indictments, issued Sept. 10.
The man was already facing a sex crimes indictment in Boyd County, issued back in August.
Anthony L. Niece, 48, was indicted on one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of an electronic device.
The grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement due to a prior felony conviction. If convicted in the present case, he could face more jail time.
The Greenup Case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes unit.
An indictment is merely formal accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause.
The following people were also charged by the grand jury:
• Lisa J. Zeek, 41, of Greenup, was charged with one count of first-degree assault. According to her indictment, the assault was the result of unsafe circumstances to a child between October 2018 and June 2019 that resulted in injury.
• Troy Allen Stephens, 45, of Greenup, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence. According to his indictment, Stephens assaulted a man on Feb. 18 and then altered some evidence.
• Travis K. Miller Sr., 45, of Greenup, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The indictment states Miller illegally entered a Food Fair on Feb. 17.
• Nancy A. Miller, 42, of Greenup, was charged in connection with the Feb. 17 Food Fair incident, according to the indictment. In a separate case, Miller was indicted on one count of criminal complicity to commit third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard T. Estle, 27, of Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of meth. The indictment states Estles was caught with meth on June 5.
• Timothy J. Keyser, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against him due to prior felony convictions. The indictment stems from a July 14 incident where Keyser ran from police and tossed a bag of drugs in the floor of a medical office, according to court records.
