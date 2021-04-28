LOUISA Aspire! Conservatory will open a second location in July in Louisa, said DeNeil Hartley, administrative director of the fine arts program.
“This seems like a dream come true," Hartley said. "Everything suddenly aligned and the timing was exactly right. I am thrilled to be able to serve Louisa and its surrounding area.”
Aspire! Conservatory (Louisa) will offer private music and art lessons and group classes in piano, art and theater. Aspire! will also be introducing a new class: “Aspiring Young Musicians” program of music readiness for ages 3 through 5.
Aspire! has partnered with Louisa United Methodist Church, which will host the program. Robin Adkins, member of the LUMC Administrative Board, along with Scott Smith, band director at Lawrence County and pianist at LUMC, played key roles in presenting the idea of hosting Aspire! at the church. Aspire! Assistant Administrator Annie Johnson will serve as the new site administrator in Louisa. Johnson, who previously taught band and music in the public schools, is a native of Lawrence County and grew up attending LUMC.
LUMC Pastor Dan Smith, who played trumpet in his high school and college bands, said he’s excited about the arts program.
"Speaking from my heart, I think we’re all going to get blessed: the students, whatever church they might go to, and the school programs," Smith said. "Aspire! is a good program all around.” He said he hopes students may grow up playing in a church praise band or teaching others.
Aspire! will offer summer camps for piano, art and music the week of July 19-23. Camp registrations will be available on the Aspire! website on Saturday. Aspire! (Louisa) will officially open for its first fall semester classes on Aug. 23. Registrations for fall semester classes/lessons will begin mid-June.
For more information, visit the Aspire! Facebook page, the website at AspireConservatory.com, email Aspire.Louisa@gmail.com or call (740) 534-2656.