ASHLAND Emma Hersey is looking forward to Aspire! Conservatory’s production of “Cinderella’s Glass Slipper.”
She would be, as she will play the starring role.
It won’t be the first time the 14-year-old homeschooled student will be on stage: She was Olivia in the Shakespeare comedy “Twelfth Night” and Mrs. Darling in “Peter Pan.”
This, however, will be the first time she will have appeared in a show open to the public.
“I love performing at Aspire!” the daughter of Eric and Andrea Hersey of Raceland said. “I’m not that nervous because I’ve been on stage before. Nerves don’t get to me as much any more.”
Playing the role of Cinderella is especially exciting for Hersey, as she’s a favorite character and a favorite princess.
“When I was little she was always a favorite of mine and it’s always been dream role of mine,” she said. “She’s very kind and compassionate and determined.”
The show, which will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Raceland-Worthington Cultural Arts Center, is directed by Auretta Hensley.
“We’re super excited to be in that auditorium. It’s our first show there,” Hensley said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic stopped their plans last year to perform there.
This version of the Cinderella story, with a script by Vera Morris and music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, is a farcical comedy, Hensley said.
“I chose this script because with COVID-19, we probably need some extreme form of comedy,” she said. The extremes of comedy come from the writer’s attempt to take the feelings of desperation of some of the characters and turning that into comic relief. The stepsisters’ desperation to fit their feet into the glass slipper is a good example.
The cast of 24 includes students from 9 to 17; four students are in the crew. To be in the show, students must be enrolled in Aspire! theater program. Students don’t just learn a role. Hensley said she teaches blocking, technique and character development as well as acting.
“The kids really enjoy it because they’re owning a part of the performance and they bring pretty minimal life experience, but there’s always something there that they bring and they build on,” Hensley said. “It’s a fun program. The kids are awesome and the parents are amazing. I can’t say enough about my kids and parents.”
For instance, parents have contributed their time and efforts to costumes for their children.
“Parents want their children to look good on stage, so they’re going to work at that and that just helps me,” Hensley said. “I also had students involved with costume design and production. That’s kind of new, and it’s good experience.”
The theater program is growing, she said, and it’s open to children who can read well enough to read through the script.
“We’ve had nonreaders, but that’s kind of our goal, so kids can experience live theater,” Hensley, who has a bachelor of arts degree in theater performance from Berea College, said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and happy that Ashland is pursuing the arts.”
Aspire! Conservatory Theatre Works will present “Cinderella’s Glass Slipper” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Raceland-Worthington Cultural Arts Center at 100 Ram Boulevard. Admission is $7. For more information, call (740) 534-2656.