ASHLAND Aspire! Conservatory received help with a new program: a $4,994 check from The Foundation For The Tri-State to support its music therapy program.
“Music therapy is an established clinical and evidence-based health profession using music interventions within a therapeutic relationship to address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of individuals,” said DeNeil Hartley, administrative director of Aspire! Conservatory.
In fact, music therapists must have a bachelor’s degree or higher in music therapy from a college or university whose program is approved, plus 1,200 hours of clinical training.
Kathryn Lamp, president of The Foundation For The Tri-State said, “The Foundation is thrilled to support this innovative new program in our community that will potentially impact so many people.”
Hartley pointed out the power of music in the healing process.
“Music reaches far into the deepest parts of the human soul and mind, becoming a mood-altering experience for enjoyment, engagement and expression,” she said.
The job of the music therapist is to assess client and create programs to suit their needs, including creating, singing, moving to and listening to music. The result aims to strengthen clients’ abilities and help them develop in other areas.
“Music therapy also provides avenues of communication helpful to those who find it difficult to express themselves in words,” she said, noting areas music therapy helps include physical rehabilitation and facilitating movement, increasing people’s motivation to become engaged in their treatment, providing emotional support for clients and their families and providing an outlet for expression of feelings.
Music therapy can benefit people of all ages struggling with behavioral health, autism and developmental disabilities, as well as mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, stress, bipolar disorder and ADHD.
One of the biggest advocates for music therapy is local pediatrician Dr. Ann Craig.
“For many years, I have read about the benefits of music therapy as a treatment modality in managing conditions from ADHD to nausea associated with chemotherapy. I’ve read about its usefulness in pain management and as a tool in substance abuse recovery,” Craig said. “I cannot even begin to tell you how thrilled I am to have a program like this in our community.”
Aspire’s music therapist, Carleigh Cazad, a native of Wayne County, West Virgina, said the program is overdue.
“For a long time, our area has fallen behind in providing alternative and/or creative arts therapies, such as music therapy,” Cazad said. “My dream has always been to be able to come home to the Tri-State area and provide music therapy services for our community, and with help from Aspire! Conservatory, that dream is now a reality.”
The program is first of its kind in the Tri-State. Hartley said the grant will be used to purchase music instruments to be used in the therapy program, such as Orff xylophones, a set of ukuleles, a set of roll-up pianos, hand drums and a variety of small rhythm instruments.
Aspire! Conservatory plans to offer music therapy sessions and group activities in residential facilities, in addition to the offerings at its host church, First Baptist Church of Ashland. The new music therapy program may eventually be expanded to Aspire! Conservatory’s second location in Louisa.
Aspire! Conservatory’s music therapy program is accepting clients for individual sessions and adapted music lessons and scheduling group sessions for residential facilities. Those interested can watch for information on the Aspire! Conservatory- Ashland Facebook page, visit AspireConservatory.com or email to AspireConservatory@Gmail.com.