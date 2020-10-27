ASHLAND Mayor-elect Matt Perkins announced on Facebook that the city commissioners postponed both neighborhood trick-or-treating and the “Quar-O-Teen Halloween” set for Central Park on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. because of the threat of rain.
Both are moved to Saturday.
Quar-O-Teen Halloween will feature a drive-through trick-or-treating service. Parents may drive their children through the park to pick up prepackaged candy from volunteers.
Trick or Treat in neighborhoods will be from 6-8 p.m.
All COVID-19 precautions still apply. Those are as follows:
• Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.
• Maintain 6 feet social distancing.
• Wear face coverings — Halloween masks don’t count.
• Wash hands before and after handling wrapped candy.
• Trick or treat in family groups and don't congregate in large groups.
• Stick to your own neighborhood.
• Use hand sanitizer often.
• If you wish to participate in handing out candy, leave the porch light on. If you don’t, leave it off.