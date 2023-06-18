LEXINGTON Peyton Coburn, of Ashland, has received the 2023 Eller and Billings Student Research Award from the University of Kentucky Appalachian Center.
Coburn (undergraduate), Department of Biology in the UK College of Arts and Sciences and Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology program in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, will study "Characterization of Chemotherapy-Induced Heart Disease Utilizing Human Induced Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes as a Model."
In the spirit of collaboration across units, colleges and academic and community boundaries, the Appalachian Center and Appalachian Studies Program established the UK Appalachian Center Eller and Billings Student Research Award for research by UK students focused in and on the Appalachian region, especially toward furthering the conversation on sustainable futures in the region.
Named after longtime UK historian Ronald D. Eller and longtime UK sociologist Dwight B. Billings, the award seeks to encourage and promote cutting-edge research across disciplines. To be eligible for this award of up to $1,000, students must be actively enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program at UK. Students from all disciplines are encouraged to apply. Recipients of this award will also present their findings during the 2023-24 academic year.