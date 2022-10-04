ASHLAND Tickets are still available to the Black History Museum fundraising dinner, set for Nov. 5 at The Union on Carter.
Organizer Darrell Smith said the venue can accommodate 180; at least 60 tickets have been sold so far.
The evening will include an Italian buffet provided by Sal's Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, which will offer salad, spaghetti, lasagna, chicken alfredo and dessert.
A cash bar will be provided by Bombshells and Ales, and music will be by DJ David "Party Maker" Austin. Smith said attendees also will enjoy some surprises.
Proceeds will be used to purchase a sound system.
Meanwhile, Smith and his aunt, Bernice Henry, said they appreciate the support they've already received from the community.
"We're grateful to the community for their support, and I mean I'm so grateful," Smith said, noting the Boyd County Public Library donated bookcases, tables, holiday decorations and metal shelving units; Marathon donated several filing cabinets and a fax machine; and Ashland Office Supply contributed to the surprises. The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center invited Smith to be on its board and donated six glass display cabinets, mannequins and movable walls.
"It's incredible the money we're going to save," Smith said. "We are grateful to everyone who has given, every business."
Henry said she's excited about the progress.
"We're very humbled and honored to have been given this mission," she said. "It's a journey. We're traveling and I'll travel with him for as long as I can."
(606) 326-2661 |