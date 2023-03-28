IRONTON The Ashland Youth Ballet will present “Music in Motion” at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Ironton Council for the Arts at the Ironton High School Auditorium.
The show will open with a lively polonaise and mazurka from the ballet "Paquita." The works of Josef Frederick Haydn provide inspiration for two other works from his renowned Symphony No. 88 with Ludwig Minkus’ lively melodies giving the younger members of the company their inspiration.
Classical variations will include "Dance of the Little Swans" (Swan Lake), "Aurora’s Wedding Variation" from The Sleeping Beauty, "Esmerelda," "Odalisque," "La Fille Mal Gardee," "Graduation Ball," "La Bayadere" and several more. Contemporary works include "Merry-Go-Round," "Footprints in the Sand" and "After the Storm," which is a tribute to the Kentucky flood victims of 2022. Commentary will be provided by Maria Whaley, AYB artistic director.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the performance. The performance is free for students and Ironton High School is handicap accessible.