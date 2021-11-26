ASHLAND The Ashland Youth Ballet returns full force to the stage this season, with new costumes, a guest dancer and a collaborative effort with other artists.
Director Maria Whaley said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual presentation of "The Nutcracker" to be performed in front of a half-full theater, with a video version offered after the four-show run. This year, masks are recommended for students attending school shows, but the general public has no such restrictions. Whaley said backstage, dancers will wear masks because they come from such diverse areas.
"Hopefully, within the next few weeks, many of the younger dancers will have some level of protection from the virus," she said. "They have all been coming into class and announcing that they received their shot … they are so proud! It's been fun the past two weeks to listen to them compare notes."
She said getting through the pandemic has been a challenge to dancers and parents.
"We have all sacrificed in some way, but these are the times when our true character shows — did we do all that we could in the given situation? Yes, they all did!" Whaley said.
The ballet will perform at the Festival of Trees and Trains at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It did so this past Sunday, Nov. 21, as well. Other shows will be:
• Dec. 3, 7 p.m. — "The Nutcracker" at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, with a full orchestra.
• Dec. 17 and 18 — Vern Riffe Center in Portsmouth with the Portsmouth Youth Ballet under the direction of Summer Logan.
• Dec. 20 — Collaborative show with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Ian Jesse.
Shows will reveal about 40 new costumers, Whaley said, including Snow and Flowers, which were put on hold last year because of the pandemic.
"We waited and just ‘broke it all out’ this season," Whaley said, noting this year marks the ballet’s 10th year in its downtown location, making this a good time for celebration.
There are other new costumes, too.
"The corps de ballet pieces (waltzes) are coming from Primadonna Tutus in California. They are professional grade with boned bodices and eight to 12 layers of tulle on the romantic and platter tutus," Whaley said. "Samantha Young, a local costumer and owner of Thumb ’n’ Thimble Alterations, is designing the accoutrements for the corps pieces."
In addition, she said a new Arabian costume has been designed by Pat Storelli, a well-known costumer for companies and ballet competition. Other costuming pieces include basic ballet dresses for the Candy Canes, which will be rhinestoned and pearled, and headpieces adorned by Samantha Young.
"The Toy Soldier and Harlequin Dolls needed replaced; tutus have been ordered for them as well, with Samantha leading our costuming committee to make the necessary stage-ready additions," Whaley said.
Guest dancer Llonnis Del Toro from Kentucky Ballet Theatre will return to dance with AYB after having performed last year.
Del Toro of Cuba studied at the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School and was part of the Ballet National de Cuba.
"We formed a collaboration with Kentucky Ballet Theatre last year with their director, Norbe Risco, coaching Llonnis and our Sugar Plum Fairy, Ella Detherage," Whaley said. "Llonnis is an incredible dancer and partner; he is young, strong, and exciting to watch. He also serves as a role model for young men who can look to him as a magnificent athlete with a true professional attitude. He is also a very humble and gracious performer."
The AYB Orchestra, comprising musicians from Charleston to Morehead to Lexington, will perform under the direction of Boyd County High School Band Director John Johnson. It's not the first time dancers have had an orchestra, but it's one of the few.
"The only other time that we have had a full orchestra for 'Nutcracker' was in 2018," Whaley said. "We have performed 'Peter and the Wolf' a few times through the years with an orchestra, but not 30-plus pieces."
Whaley attributes the group's growth this year to a couple of things, including new members of the region's arts community whose goal it is to grow performing arts in the region and collaborate.
"Competitive dance has a place and has grown through the years, but it's such a delight when a dancer or group of dancers perfects and commits to work towards the perfection that can never really be achieved for nothing more than the audience's applause and the knowledge that they did their absolute best," Whaley said. "In today's world, we need students, workers and volunteers who simply give of themselves because we grow from the experience. We are a better 'citizen of the world' because of it — no reward necessary."
Tickets are on sale for “The Nutcracker” through the Paramount Arts Center Box Office at (606) 324-3175 or online. To book a school for the school show or to learn more about the company, email ayb@ashlandyouthballet.org.