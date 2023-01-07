ASHLAND Hard work and strong faith mark the life of June Ercell Young, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 2 with family and friends at First Baptist Church on Cannonsburg.
Mrs. Young is known as a great cook, with cornbread and Hershey cake being dishes she’s famous for.
She also is known for her style.
“She’s always dressed to the nines,” granddaughter Christie Addington said. “She taught her daughters-in-law how to be better wives, mothers, in-laws and grandmothers.”
Born in Adams in 1923, Mrs. Young’s parents were Morton Riley Adams and Alma Lee Burton Adams, the oldest of seven siblings, all of whom she defended to her parents when they were “in trouble.”
As a straight-A student (except for one B), she graduated from high school as valedictorian along with her boyfriend, Jay Young Jr., whom she married after he returned from service in World War II. They had three sons: Jay Young III, James M. Young and Jeffrey D. Young.
She helped her husband operate Valley Poultry Farms. In addition, she was a Cub Scout leader and a founding member of Big Sandy Homemakers, in which she was an officer for more than 50 years.
Mrs. Young enjoyed attending her sons’ and grandsons’ basketball and baseball games.
As the first in her family to become a Christian, she was 16 when she joined First Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, where she taught all ages in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and book studies.
Some of her memories include riding a horse to the store, giving haircuts and perms to her nieces and playing Rook and Euchre. She continues to enjoy visits with family and friends and helping others in need.
Mrs. Young has seven grandchildren and a “bonus” grandchild; and 17 great-grandchildren and one “bonus” great-grandchild.