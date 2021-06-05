ASHLAND A former Russell High School student got a different kind of education when she joined the U.S. Navy.
Daria Franklin, of Ashland, was an E-3 Airman at the San Diego Naval Base for two years, working with bombs. She received a medical discharge in June 2020.
“We didn’t have a specific job,” she said. “We had to do a lot of maintenance on bombs on the ships.”
Maintaining a bomb, though, requires a deep understanding of how the bomb is put together. Franklin said learning how to make bombs was the bulk of her training.
“We did a lot of the maintenance, not on deployment, but on ships,” she said, noting she was assigned to the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) for a month in Norfolk and later she was sent to San Diego to the USS San Diego (LPD 22).
Much of what she did was “babysitting” bombs, which means making sure they are in good shape and proper security protocols around them are followed. Knowing how they are built is key to being able to maintain them.
“You’ve got 500-pound or 1,000-pound bombs just sitting there, and you’re not allowed to have radio frequency around, even a walkie talkie, because that radio frequency could activate them,” she said. “You have to be sharp. You can’t sleep. You have to watch everybody and make sure they’re doing the right thing. The military has a saying, which is ‘Hurry up and wait.’ that’s a lot of what the job is, to wait.”
It takes someone who is dependable to do her job, she said.
“You have to be super responsible,” she said. “You have to understand what you’re doing and you have a responsibility, not just with yourself, but with other people around you, that they’re following the rules.”
She said the best part of the job was the people she worked with.
“It was a very family-oriented feeling,” she said. “There was a lot of learning, and I like learning hands-on and understanding how things work. ... It’s really cool to have people there to help you learn to do your job and let you know what you need to work on.”
She said she has no idea if any bombs she worked on or babysat were deployed.
In addition, she spent time working at San Diego Medical Center in Balboa Park, where she acted as an inspector, making sure rooms were clean and correctly maintained, she said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped direct those coming to the property to get tested. She also helped with health screenings to make sure anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 got checked out in the emergency room.
While on the USS San Diego, Franklin said she got to be an honorary gunner’s mate, where she was exposed to a wide variety of arms, learning to assemble and disassemble guns and clean them.
Even though her stint in the U.S. Navy was only two years, Franklin said it’s difficult to transition to civilian life, but she’s learning.
“It’s a very regimented life and I was proud to wear the uniform,” she said. During the last month of her service, she said it really hit her that her life was about to change. “You know you’re not going to wear the uniform anymore and you know the people you met, you can talk to them here and there, but we’ll all be in different time zones and different deployment. All of a sudden, you don’t have those people in your life.”
However, she said she knew after two years, it was time to go home.
She’s working at a local drug store and plans to attend Shawnee State University to study science.
“After the first semester, I’m going to figure out what kind of a science major I want to be, maybe science engineering,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m comfortable doing it and it would be fun to do. Something exciting and challenging, but I’m able to do the challenge.”
(606) 326-2661 |