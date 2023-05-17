ASHLAND An Ashland woman won more than $504,000 instantly playing Kentucky Lottery's Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online.
The win marks the largest Instant Play win in Kentucky Lottery's online history.
Angela Ryan stopped by lottery headquarters Monday with her husband, Reece. She won the game's progressive jackpot on May 13. Ryan said she won the prize on a $1 wager.
"I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen," Angela said. "I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win."
She soon learned she was in for a big and historic pay day. Reece said his wife woke him up after hitting the game's jackpot.
"She came in screaming, crying and then, laughing," he said. "I wasn't sure what was going on, but we haven't really slept since Saturday."
The win, coming right before Mother's Day, was special for Angela Ryan, who said she recently lost her mother and was thinking of her.
"It was special," she said. "I was thinking of her and thought, 'I'm going to win this.'"
The couple of more than 30 years plan to travel with their winnings.
"We have two grown children and two grandkids," Reece said. "We're ready to travel and see the country. We have fun. ... You guys totally changed our lives."
Additionally, the pair own a food truck business and plan to expand. But, before those plans come to fruition, they plan to pay off any bills.
"We don't want to put the cart before the horse," Mrs. Ryan said.
The couple walked away with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.