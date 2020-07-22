CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman is facing a felony charge after striking her boyfriend with a baseball bat over the weekend, a criminal citation shows.
Heather R. Daniels, 47, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault rap. As of Monday, Daniels was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
Court records show Ashland Police responded to a home on Valley Drive for reports of a domestic situation. The victim told officers Daniels had clobbered him several times in the back, shoulder and wrist during a fight, records show.
Officers noted the victim had visible injuries, according to the arrest citation.
Daniels admitted to officers she had bashed her boyfriend with the bat, court records show.
