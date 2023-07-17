ASHLAND Approximately 10 days after being placed on probation in connection with a child abuse case, an Ashland woman was charged Monday with attempted murder.
Lauren E. Sexton, 34, was booked Monday following an incident in the 500 block of 11th Street in the city.
According to Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police, officers responded to the address after reports of a verbal argument escalating into a stabbing. Kelley said Sexton and her roommate had a disagreement, leading up to the incident.
When police arrived, they found Sexton on scene, but the victim had fled in a vehicle to go to the hospital, Kelley said.
After police caught up with the victim, officers were able to start piecing together what happened. Court records show Sexton stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm and legs.
Prior to the assault, records show Sexton texted a neighbor stating she was going to stab the victim.
Kelley said the investigation is still active.
“Since we didn’t speak to them at the beginning of the dispute, we’re still trying to figure out what exactly transpired,” he said. “We had a late night Sunday, between this incident and the water line break on 17th. We also had to get a search warrant to return to the scene, so that took some time.”
Court records show Sexton pleaded guilty on July 6 to three counts of second-degree child abuse. She was sentenced by Judge John Vincent to serve five years of probation, with five years of prison time hanging over her head.
In September 2022, Sexton and 52-year-old Derrell Elliott were indicted in a child abuse case involving two minors. Elliott is scheduled for mediation in his case in early August.
If convicted, Sexton could face up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.
She’s being held on a $100,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.