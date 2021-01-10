A multi-jurisdiction drug investigation came to a close Friday, resulting in the arrest of an Ashland woman on a meth trafficking charge, according to police.
Cheryl Mcgranahan, 53, stands accused of selling crystal meth to undercover officers in Russell. On Friday, Russell and Raceland Police stopped Mcgranahan and took her into custody, a press release states.
At the time of her arrest, officers turned up meth, money and drug paraphernalia, police said.
The investigation was conducted by the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Albans Police Department in West Virginia and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit.
Mcgranahan was charged in Greenup County with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). She was then booked at the Greenup County Detention Center.
The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force is encouraging anyone with information regarding drug trafficking in Carter and Greenup counties to call (606) 836-0442.