ASHLAND The Ashland Water Treatment Plant was named the best in eastern Kentucky this week.
According to an announcement posted to the city’s Facebook page, the water plant beat out 34 counties in the region in the Kentucky Water and Wastewater Operator’s Association.
Ashland will now go on to compete against three other water plants from different parts of the state — one from northern Kentucky, one from central Kentucky and one from western Kentucky.
Last year, that award went to Madisonville.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the award is reflective of the city’s commitment to update the water system.
“We’ve gone from being on agreed orders with the state to excellent standards,” he said. “When I came into office as a commissioner, we were not in a good spot with water infrastructure. I think this is a real shot in the arm for the city.”
Back in 2017, a report on the city’s water treatment and distribution showed the city’s aging infrastructure was causing large amounts of water loss and too much disinfectant by-product in the lines.
It was that disinfectant by-product that the city had to enter into an agreed order with the state, according to Utilities Director Mark Hall.
As of Friday, Hall said the water plant has gone 23 quarters without any violations.
“That was one of the main subjects of that order, so it’s good to see we’re focused on that,” he said. “We have been performing this quality of work quite a while, but it’s nice to be professionally recognized and it’s good for our customers to see that, too.”
City Manager Mike Graese, whose first months as city manager included a crisis at the water plant wherein one of the main filters had broken, praised the improvements at the plant.
“I am exceedingly proud of the hard work, dedication and focus of our water treatment plant personnel and the support of the entire city staff to get our plant to this level,” Graese said. “Thanks also to our elected officials for focusing on improving all of our utilities.”