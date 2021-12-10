ASHLAND The Ashland Walmart at 351 River Hill Drive will temporarily close at 2 p.m. today, according to the Walmart Corporate Affairs team, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The plan is to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” said Ashley Nolan, of the corporate affairs team.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Nolan said in an emailed statement. “We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”
When the store reopens Sunday, Walmart will continue conducting associate health assessments, it said. Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
Walmart is currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” Nolan said.
