ASHLAND A local varsity volleyball head coach was charged with a DUI on Tuesday evening in Boyd County.
Kentucky State Police arrested Jason Clark, who was hired as Ashland’s volleyball coach this past April, after receiving a call regarding an impaired and reckless driver.
KSP stopped the 47-year-old in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-64 East at Exit 181.
According to KSP, Clark’s blood alcohol content was .165 — a little more than twice the legal limit. Police said Clark admitted to drinking three beers.
In speaking with him, there were signs of impairment, according to KSP.
During the field sobriety test, Clark could not maintain balance while trying to heed instructions, according to KSP. He stopped walking, started too soon and stepped off the line during the test.
Clark was charged with the following: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol above .08 BAC (first offense), failure to wear a seat belt, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card and driving too slow for traffic conditions.
Ashland Blazer Principal Jamie Campbell told The Daily Independent on Wednesday afternoon that he was aware of the incident.
“I am aware of this situation involving Coach Clark,” Campbell said. “I have spoken with him and I’m investigating the matter. No other comment is available at this time as it is a personnel matter.”
Clark was named Ashland’s high school volleyball coach in April. He was also hired as a physical education teacher at the middle school.
Clark took the Ashland volleyball job just three months after initially accepting the same position at Johnson Central.
Clark’s volleyball teams at Raceland and Pikeville racked up a total of 381 wins. Clark’s teams have made 13 region tournament appearances. He led Raceland to two 16th Region championships.