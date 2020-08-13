ASHLAND The Ashland Board of Education voted to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that in-person classes be delayed until Sept. 28 — but only after a number of parents pleaded with them to go ahead with plans to send children back to class Aug. 26.
Child well-being, personal freedom and assertions that the COVID-19 threat is not as serious as state authorities present it were among their concerns.
Board members said they had agonized over the decision but worried that non-compliance would bring consequences to the district.
The board agreed on the delay in a 4-1 vote. Bruce Morrison, David Latherow, Patsy Lindsey and Mark McCarthy voted yes; Don Ashby voted no.
Ashland had a good return plan and a delay until Sept. 28 would likely lead to another delay and possibly further delays, said Jeremy Couture, a parent of three children in Ashland schools. He said Beshear’s recommendation had put the district in a bind. “I’m frustrated at the position you have been put in by the governor,” he said.
Children with mental health needs will suffer if they are not in school, said Lena Harmon, a parent and psychologist who said she works with children. “I’m concerned about the needs of kids that are not being met,” she said. She also said parents have a right to choose to send their children to school.
Matthew Lewis, a family physician, said the recommendation did not align with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Board members and Superintendent Sean Howard characterized the recommendation as a thinly veiled directive.
“These recommendations were far from what we understand and appreciate as recommendations ... they’re not recommendations, they’re mandates,” Latherow said.
Latherow, an attorney, worried that if Ashland schools did not accept the delay and illness or deaths resulted, the district might be subject to legal troubles.
Another threat might be state shutdown of the district, he said. “I’m not sure how it helps kids if we get shut down by the state,” he said.
Ashby said the recommendation was not a health issue but a threat, that Ashland had a sound return plan and the infection risk would not lessen if the district waits until Sept. 28.
Howard was visibly and audibly upset and said the district was “ready to roll” with its return plan. “The best thing for kids is for them to be in school,” he said.
Lindsey worried non-compliance might endanger funding and could drive some families to parochial and private schools.
She asked Howard for his recommendation but Howard declined. “The only thing I can say to this board is vote your conscience,” he said.