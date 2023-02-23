ASHLAND With $400,000 in the coffers from opioid litigation settlements and more expected to come, the city of Ashland will be turning to those working in the field to see how best to use it.
Mayor Matt Perkins said at Thursday's meeting that a request for proposals will be sent out for treatment providers, non-profits and other stakeholders to propose how to spend the money.
While request for proposals (called RFPs in government parlance) are typically written for meat-and-potatoes projects like roadways and waterline replacements, Perkins said the opioid monies would be going toward "social infrastructure."
"I know from what we've learned from the Recovery Ready Communities in the state, there's gaps here for our citizens," Perkins said. "We need to figure out how this money can best fill these gaps so people suffering from opioid addiction can get into recovery and receive the help they need."
Perkins said by holding a call for proposals, it will allow experts in the field to put their best ideas out there.
"We as government don't need to reinvent the wheel," he said. "There's people working in this field every day. We need to listen to them."
City Manager Mike Graese said the city will put out a notice to start accepting proposals in the next few weeks. He said determining the merits of each proposal will be a little tricky since it is a little out of the wheel house of the city.
"We don't have a public health officer here, so I'm not sure how we're going to evaluate it," he said. "But I think we're going to be hearing a lot from organizations we support through the CDBG funds (Community Development Block Grants) like the Salvation Army and Bruce Mission."
CDBG is a program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in which funds are passed through local governments to non-profits and to fund qualifying projects benefiting low income residents.
On Thursday, the commission also voted unanimously for the city to join into a settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergan. Earlier this week, the City of Catlettsburg Council voted to join the same settlement.
