ASHLAND Two new businesses officially planted their figurative feet in the Ashland Town Center Mall and were welcomed by an Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.
Versona, a trendy, affordable clothing store based out of North Carolina, was first on the list for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Just to the right of Bath and Body Works, the store will carry a variety of apparel, shoes and jewelry.
Standing before a vibrant display of spring-appropriate apparel, Tim Gibbs, the President of Ashland Alliance, introduced the team behind the new storefront.
"It's a wonderful day with a lot to celebrate," Gibbs said, despite the scattered rain showers throughout the morning.
Gibbs introduced representatives of Ashland — commissioners Marty Gute and Josh Blanton stood alongside ribbon cutters.
"Thank you for your investment," Blanton said, who later thanked mall management for its effort in bringing businesses to the city of Ashland.
"It's an exciting time for businesses in Ashland," Blanton continued.
"Ditto," Gute said, rebounding off Blanton's initial address.
Gute said the Ashland Town Center has been a "great" mall since 1989.
"Best wishes to you," Gute said, motioning to the team of Versona.
Following the ribbon cutting, folks filtered into and throughout the store to browse the latest fashion trends.
"There's something here for everyone," said Senior Assistant Manager Tammy Jenkins, who welcomed newcomers with a smile and a "come on in."
Versona is currently offering an opening sweepstakes that will award a $250 gift card.
Versona will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Down the way and across the food court, the welcoming festivities continued with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Blossom Juicy Bar.
While Blossom Juicy Bar has been officially open for a couple of weeks, the store received its official welcome on Wednesday.
Carrying multiple flavors of boba, milk and fresh fruit teas, Blossom Juicy Bar's Ashland spot is the fifth of its locations, with the four originals operating in Dayton, Ohio.
With the ceremonious comments similar to that of Versona's, Blanton added that he was truly glad Blossom had arrived to Ashland.
"On behalf of the mayor (Matt Perkins), welcome to our community. We appreciate you being here," Blanton said.
"I was down here on the first day," said Gute with a laugh as he announced himself a fan of the beverage spot.
Blossom is in front of Visionworks and near the construction site that will house Olive Garden.
The juice bar is open during regular mall hours.
