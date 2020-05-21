The Ashland Town Center will reopen Friday with limited hours and restrictions in place.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Thursday press release from Washington Prime, its ownership group.
Some stores will remain closed, the release indicated. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and to check out the Facebook and Instagram (@AshlandTownCenter) accounts for up-to-date information. Belk reopened on Wedneday.
The following guidelines, prompted by the continued need to address the novel coronavirus, will be in place:
• Social distancing: Stay at least 6 feet from others.
• Mask recommendation: Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face mask.
• Do not gather in groups.
• Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.
• Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
The code of conduct is posted on property and available online.
Ashland Town Center will practice rigorous disinfectant and cleaning procedures.
There will be alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
The Ashland Town Center will continue to host a donation drive inside the building near the food court. It will be a host site for an American Red Cross blood drive on June 8.