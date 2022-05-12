ASHLAND Ashland took steps toward accepting the Community Trust Bank parking garage as a donation during Thursday’s city commission meeting, but it wasn’t a unanimous vote.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs motioned to table the item and move it to the budget work session later in the afternoon, but no one seconded.
Spriggs flew solo in voting against the city accepting the garage.
She said she is looking out for the taxpayers.
While the garage itself is donated, the projected operating cost for Year 1 is $132,000. Projected revenue is to be determined. As part of the agreement, Community Trust will lease portions of the garage from the city.
“This is planning for our future as much as it is anything,” said Mayor Matt Perkins. “And we do have some plans that we hope will come to fruition that will enable us to have a need for the parking garage.”
Spriggs said she couldn’t vote yes without a parking study that revealed it was necessary, and that this decision was based on presumptions.
“We don’t know what’s coming,” she said.
Commissioner Amanda Clark agreed that it is indeed a product of projections, but she said it is much-needed and aligns with the vision of making downtown a destination spot.
Clark also said the city will get the restrooms that come with the garage as well.
Commissioner Marty Gute said city leaders are barraged with remarks about lack of parking.
“No place to park, no place to park,” he echoed what he hears from citizens.
“From the headlines in the paper,” Gute said, “now I have a place to park and now I gotta find a good horse on Marketplace and trot on out to KYOVA Mall.”
Gute was referring to recent announcement that horse racing could be coming to the Cannonsburg area of Boyd County.
Spriggs said she would’ve preferred having all her questions answered prior to the city moving forward with the garage.
City Manager Mike Graese mentioned to the mayor that he’d like to have a list of specific questions soon so he can have them answered prior to second reading.
Other items of note from Thursday’s meeting:
• Ashley Draper, of Huntington Tri-State Airport, said the airport is approaching different tri-state communities as they try to gather up enough money in order to request some additional flights — specifically northbound routes such as to Chicago. She said a $750,000 grant went into the pot. As of now, the airport needs $124,000 more to meet the goal.
• The commission voted to authorize Perkins to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Justice for a comprehensive opioid, stimulant and substance abuse site-based program to develop, implement or expand comprehensive programs in response to the overdose crisis. The project is spearheaded by Chief Todd Kelley.
• The commissioners voted for the mayor to execute an amended agreement with Ashland Community Kitchen, the sub-recipient of $30,000 from 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds for the Carol Jackson Unity Center Food Program to prepare, prevent and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
• In reference to recent meeting coverage in the newspaper, Gute pointed out that he and a few others — including Graese, City Engineer Steve Cole and Perkins — donned blue sportcoats for Thursday’s get-together in the chambers. Sporting a grin, he also noted he was sipping on Tim Horton’s coffee and that he said “kudos” once.
• The Broadway Nights Summer Concert Series will begin today (Friday, May 13).
